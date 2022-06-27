featured breaking
After 11 years, Poteau Public Schools superintendent retiring
- David Seeley
After 11 years at Poteau Public Schools superintendent, Dr. Don Sjoberg had his formal retirement announcement approved by the Poteau Schools Board of Education in its special end-of-year meeting Monday night at the Bert Corr Administration Building.
Sjoberg became Poteau Public Schools superintendent prior to the 2011-12 school year got underway. In his 11 years, he saw a bond issue pass in which Costner Stadium got turf to replace its grass as well as seeing an upgrade at different sites in the district — such as the Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center, construction of a new two-story high school classroom building, a new vocational-agriculture building being built after the previous one was destroyed by fire, the Bob Lee Kidd Civic Center being renovated into a performing arts center and the playgrounds at the Poteau Primary/Upper Elementary schools get some protection from the weather elements.
However, Sjoberg's resignation isn't the only personnel matter the board tended to during Monday night's meeting.
After a 14-minute executive session in which Board President Ranada Adams said that during that time personnel matters were discussed and that no motions were made and no actions taken, the board also approved the resignations of special education teacher Kayla Angel, PHS science teacher Karla Cook and PHS English teacher Heather Slater as well as the hirings of special education teacher Jacob Graham, lay assistant high school boys basketball coach Kory Kinslow, lay assistant JH assistant softball/baseball coach Daniel Upton, administrative assistant Pam Brooks, part-time teacher Janie Stovall, Seventh-Eighth Grade Academic Center computer apps teacher/coach Richard Pratt and part-time adult education teacher Jill Thomas.
The board also approved two encumbrances, which were presented by Poteau Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Vallerie Martin — $15,065.91 in the general fund and $15,174.51 in the cafeteria fund.
