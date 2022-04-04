breaking
Amber Alert leads to Bokoshe man's arrest
Thanks to a Monday night Amber Alert, a Bokoshe man was arrested.
According to the report send to The Poteau Daily News by Poteau Police Department Assistant Chief Greg Russell, the Muldrow Police Department issued an Amber Alert at 6:03 p.m. for a 15-year-old female.
At 6:17 p.m., Russell's report said the Poteau P.D. received information that the female was possibly in a local Poteau motel in the 1700 block of North Broadway Avenue, where the Poteau P.D. found the female.
According to Russell's report, at 6:59 p.m., the Poteau P.D. received information that a possible suspect involved in the Amber Alert was in the 3100 block of North Broadway Avenue.
Russell's report said the Poteau P.D. responded to the area and located Vincent Alexander Mink, 24, of Bokoshe, who was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Tulsa County for using technology to engage in sexual communications with a minor and indecent exposure to a child (lewd or indecent proposal).
According to Russell's report, investigators from multiple agencies are continuing their work on the case.
Mink will be facing additional charges.
