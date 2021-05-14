Last week very much seemed like Eastern Oklahoma State College week. On May 5, I recognized the EOSC women’s basketball team on the House floor for their Region II Championship. Then, I had Jacob Johnson on the floor the following day to honor his accomplishment as being named “All American Livestock Judge,” EOSC’s first since 2015. This was followed up with attending EOSC's graduation on May 7. I am proud my alma mater is doing so well all these years later.
As we wind down this session and finish up our last three weeks — mostly ironing out budget issues — all indicators are that Oklahoma is in great financial shape. We are much better off than many of our neighboring states that chose to totally shut down during the pandemic. Recent tax collection numbers show state revenue jumped by more than 38 percent for the month of April. Collections from all sources totaled $1.49 billion. That’s up $413.2 million from April 2020. Some increase was expected this year as April 2020 was the first full month affected by the pandemic, and the income tax filing deadline was extended. The deadline was extended this year, too, however, so this is still great news.
There was much discussion on our passage, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signing of House Bill 1775 a bill I supported. This does not stop the teaching of history or the discussion of terrible things that happened in history, such as slavery, racism, the holocaust or any other horrible thing. What it does stop is telling a child they are somehow bad or responsible for all of these actions from the past because of their skin color or sex.
Critical Race Theory is already in many of our public schools and state universities and colleges. If you don’t believe me, get ahold of some of the material being shared in freshman orientation or as early as preschool. This theory teaches that most laws and systems in America are rooted in the racist oppression of people of color, and it says people not of color are implicitly biased and racist.
It’s fine to have a discussion, but it’s a completely different thing to tell a child that because of their skin color or gender they are automatically wrong and must be corrected.
We passed this law, but this is going to take parents taking a good look at the materials being taught to their children to help enforce it.
