As you may recall from previous columns, the Legislature is in the process of redrawing our legislative district boundaries to reflect population changes following the census last year. This is to ensure that all lawmakers represent a fairly equal number of constituents and each citizen’s voice is equally represented at our State Capitol.
All 101 House members served on one of eight Regional Redistricting Subcommittees to ensure representation of all House districts in the process. The subcommittees had 22 town hall meetings across the state to solicit input from the public.
I serve as the chairman of the Southeast Oklahoma Subcommittee of the House Redistricting Committee, and we had two meetings — one Dec. 16 in McAlester on Dec. 16 and the other Jan. 5 in Lane.
Constituents asked questions on topics regarding equalizations and other concerns. The House also used a dedicated e-mail address and website to accept public comment, answer questions and keep the public informed throughout the redistricting process.
Members of the public could draw their own maps and submit those to the House Redistricting Office. In mid-April, Chairman Ryan Martinez invited those who had submitted maps to present their redistricting maps to the committee and explain the merits of them. These maps from the public were carefully examined and considered before the House Redistricting Office published the proposed new House districts.
Census estimates were used to redraw the district lines because the United States Census Bureau has not transmitted the finalized numbers to the Oklahoma Legislature yet. These numbers are expected in mid-August. After receiving these, we will go into special session to finalize the new district lines and draw Congressional district lines.
Each eastern Oklahoma district saw a population reduction of about 1,900 people from our 2010 population, so they were all redrawn. The new District 15 will keep 32,252 people currently in the district.
The proposed maps can be viewed at okhouse.gov/Publications/PropDistMaps.aspx. You can share your comments on the maps by e-mailing RedistrictOklahoma2020@okhouse.gov.
• • •
This week, the House also approved legislation to enable school districts to implement play-based learning.
The Oklahoma Play to Learn Act, House Bill 1569, authorizes educators to create learning environments that promote movement, creative expression, exploration, socialization and reading for pleasure. These methods encourage the development of imagination, curiosity and enthusiasm in students, which in turn leads to innovation and critical thinking skills.
As a clinical psychologist who has long worked with schoolchildren, I proudly debated in favor of this bill. Play-based learning encourages their natural curiosity in the world around them and helps them discover new things about their environment. I’ve been a strong advocate for this legislation in my three years at the Capitol and am glad to see it going to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.
• • •
As always, please contact me with any questions or concerns you may have. You can reach me by telephone at (405) 557-7375 or by e-mail to randy.randleman@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of representing House District 15!
• • •
