OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Election Board released its annual voter registration report Tuesday showing 2,218,374 Oklahomans are registered to vote. Oklahoma’s official voter registration statistics are counted every year on Jan. 15.
According to Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax, the largest number of Oklahoma’s voters are Republicans, who make up 50.6 percent of registered voters. Democrats are the second-largest party with 31.4 percent of registered voters.
Meanwhile, both the Libertarian Party (which gained recognition in 2016) and Independent voters have seen steady growth the past two years. Libertarians account for less than one percent of Oklahoma voters and Independents (those with no party affiliation) round out the total with 17.2 percent of registered voters.