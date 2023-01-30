Applications for the 16th Leadership LeFlore County class are now being accepted through Feb. 17.
The class consists of nine sessions, starting 6 p.m. March 9. The other eight sessions are 2-5 p.m. at various locations around Poteau and LeFlore County.
The registration cost is $60, which includes a polo style shirt and materials. All meals and transportation on tours are sponsored.
Leadership LeFlore County is a countywide leadership program designed to be a series of issue-oriented forums and learning experiences, which are based on the belief that knowledge is a key element and prime motivator of a successful leader.
LLC is looking for applications from diverse backgrounds, experiences and geographical locations in LeFlore County and the surrounding areas.
For additional information, call (918) 647-9178 or e-mail poteauchamber@windstream.net.