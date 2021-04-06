Poteau City Council

Ward 3, Seat 1

Phillip Zearley-x        140

William Brown            47

Heavener Mayor

Max Roberts-x        122

Steven Cauthen               7

Heavener School Board

Ralph Perdue Jr.-x    100

Randy Steelman          83

Panama Board of Trustees

Lloyd Mickey Hale-y    106

Mike Blevins-y          70

Tim Crase              65

Pocola School Board

Shane Riggs-x        347

Terry Grizzle            146

Pocola Board of Trustees

Office No. 2

Bobby Cox-x            342

Donald Didier        147

Office No. 4

Tabitha Cox-x        322

Phil Smith            114

Robyn Croop              54

Spiro Board of Trustees

Office No. 2

Doug Harper-x        107

Paul Matthews          63

Office No. 4

Tyson Sullins-x          66

Anthony Gray          58

Phillip Evans              46

Talihina Board of Trustees

David Estep-y          65

Nikki Hibdon-y          52

Louisa Lawrence-y      49

Anita Duncan          44

Roger England          36

Casey England          30

Whitesboro School Board

Luke Kincannon-x      73

Randy Kennedy Jr.      19

Wister School Board

Michelle Donaho-x      64

Jenny Chitwood          29

Keota School Board

Elisabeth Butler-z           9

Danny Womack           8

Editor's Note — In the overall race, Womack def. Butler 137-73.

