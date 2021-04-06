Poteau City Council
Ward 3, Seat 1
Phillip Zearley-x 140
William Brown 47
Heavener Mayor
Max Roberts-x 122
Steven Cauthen 7
Heavener School Board
Ralph Perdue Jr.-x 100
Randy Steelman 83
Panama Board of Trustees
Lloyd Mickey Hale-y 106
Mike Blevins-y 70
Tim Crase 65
Pocola School Board
Shane Riggs-x 347
Terry Grizzle 146
Pocola Board of Trustees
Office No. 2
Bobby Cox-x 342
Donald Didier 147
Office No. 4
Tabitha Cox-x 322
Phil Smith 114
Robyn Croop 54
Spiro Board of Trustees
Office No. 2
Doug Harper-x 107
Paul Matthews 63
Office No. 4
Tyson Sullins-x 66
Anthony Gray 58
Phillip Evans 46
Talihina Board of Trustees
David Estep-y 65
Nikki Hibdon-y 52
Louisa Lawrence-y 49
Anita Duncan 44
Roger England 36
Casey England 30
Whitesboro School Board
Luke Kincannon-x 73
Randy Kennedy Jr. 19
Wister School Board
Michelle Donaho-x 64
Jenny Chitwood 29
Keota School Board
Elisabeth Butler-z 9
Danny Womack 8
Editor's Note — In the overall race, Womack def. Butler 137-73.