April has been and will continue to be a busy month for the Poteau Chamber of Commerce.
The month will be capped off by the 104th Poteau Chamber of Commerce Banquet beginning at 6 p.m. April 27 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
"It's really not a public event — it's a member event," Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. "We're basically sold out, so we need the (Donald W.) Reynolds (Community) Center made bigger. I only have about one to two tables available. We're very fortunate to be in this position where it's getting to be this big. For the state senators and representatives, it's the talk at the State Capitol. They have deemed us the second-largest Chamber banquet in the state, other than the state chamber banquet — that's a good title to have. For other larger chambers, banquets really aren't there thing. We'll have a lot of our state senators and representatives down because they like to shake hands and greet people. It's a huge network event. This year's theme is 'Life's a Beach.' It's going to be fun. It's going to be like a party. We want to give back to the community, so we're going to have a 'Vanna White' type of person handing out money all throughout the banquet. We'll have a special guest who will be an emcee. It's going to be a beach party. You can wear flip flops and shorts."
April got started in a "Fast and Furious" way with the first "Positively Poteau Cruise Night," which took place April 7.
"We actually christened Broadway," Wages said. "It was kind of on a whim that we decided to have a parade down Broadway. The City (of Poteau), the police and fire department helped us out. Then, we started getting calls from a car show from Tulsa, Hackett (Ark.) and Greenwood (Ark.) — we put it out there on Facebook posts. We ended up with a huge McAlester Jeep Club that had 30-something jeeps. The more Poteau does, the more it helps everybody."
Last week, the Chamber had its 15th annual Trash-Off Week, where groups and organizations went around town picking up litter.
"We don't want our city to look trashy," Wages said. "Somebody asked me, 'Why do we have so much roadside trash?' This is a pick-up truck haven here for flatbeds. I know a lot of it (trash) is thrown out the window, but I follow trucks to work every day. It just seems that things just fly out the back. You'll find oil cans and beer cans. The homeschool group did about a half a mile (of clean-up) on Cavanal Hill on Monday (April 10), and they got over 400 beer cans. Also, if you have wreckers hauling these wrecked vehicles, and if they don't secure those loose parts by the time they get here (to Poteau), they'll get scattered along the roadway. We almost picked up a whole car last year from around Gray Brothers (Kubota). We had groups all throughout the week picking up (trash). EOMC staff took about four streets from around the hospital on Wednesday, and theirs is about 40 bags of trash coming off that 'hospital hill.' There were about 80 people from Upward Bound picking up trash on Monday. My staff started at LaHuerta's (Mexican Restaurant) and went past the (Choctaw) Travel Plaza, and the three of us each had a full bag of trash. It only takes about 45 minutes to an hour, so it doesn't take long. This is one thing we keep promoting."
Wages said that individuals, groups and organizations can go around town picking up trash this week. Such people need to let the Chamber know how many bags of trash were collected by either coming by the Chamber office in the Reynolds Center or by calling (918) 647-9178.
As for the Reynolds Center itself, it has been a bustling place since February. Wages said there were 2,500 visitors to the facility in February, just greater than 3,000 in March and April is expecting to see a total of more than 4,000 visitors.
Wages said the annual Leadership LeFlore County is wrapping up its 2023 class, but she is also happy to be a part of something new for downtown Poteau.
"It will be known as the Dewey District and Historical Downtown," she said. "We're going to re-brand and re-name it. We want the attention of Dewey Avenue to go on past the corner (Harper and Dewey avenues) where Evans and Miller Funeral Home is. There are a lot of new businesses looking at downtown. We think if we gave it a new name, it's much more attractive to the younger group. When you go somewhere, 'Historic' doesn't always mean anything to the younger groups. (Historic Downtown Poteau Interim Executive Director) Kim Hoffman is on board. The (LeFlore County) Museum is there. Thanks to Carl Brown (Cavanal Services owner), we have set up something that we're going to call the Downtown Market Association, looking for businesses for downtown."
Wages said citizens of Poteau need to wait just a short while before seeing a potential economic boom take place.
"We are so blessed to be leading in the community," the Chamber CEO said. "I got asked, 'Karen, can you tell us what else is coming?' I just want to just put out that Poteau needs to just sit back and watch what's happening because north is getting ready to meet south. You're going to be seeing things being built from the Reynolds Center on south. There's a lot of things that are going to happen that we can't expose right now at this time, but is going to be there. Contracts are being signed. Engineers are making plans. In the next couple of years, we'll be saying, 'Poteau's done all this?' It's just the leaders of the community and everybody that supports it that is making this happen. The Chamber keeps the wheels turning every day."