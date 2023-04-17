KAREN WAGES AND T.J. HOLT
Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages, left, along with her guest T.J. Holt, owner of the soon-to-be Holt Funeral and Cremation, which will be located on Dewey Avenue, speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
PDN photo by David Seeley
April has been and will continue to be a busy month for the Poteau Chamber of Commerce.
The month will be capped off by the 104th Poteau Chamber of Commerce Banquet beginning at 6 p.m. April 27 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.

