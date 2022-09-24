BOWMANS
As a student did you ever use this one? “But, teacher, I promise, my dog ate my homework!” Or, did you tell your mom, “I didn’t think we should, but she made me!”? Or, did you just use the plain old standby that works every time, “I just forgot, I’m sorry.”?
Ever had a teacher or your dad look you in the eye and firmly state, “Excuses are like hineys, everybody’s got one, but nobody should be goin’ through life sittin’ on ‘em.”

Tags

Recommended for you