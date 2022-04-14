breaking
Arkoma Emergency Auxiliary Foundation having fundraiser Friday
ARKOMA — The Arkoma Emergency Auxiliary (AEA) Foundation will have a fundraising spaghetti dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday at Singleton Elementary School cafeteria, located at 622 Cook Street.
The fundraising event will feature food provided by Betty Jean's Diner of Arkoma, with entertainment provided by Tim Wilson of the band, "Underdog and Friends." There will be a pie auction as well as a silent auction of several items and services from local individuals and businesses.
"In recent years, the siren system has developed multiple serious mechanical and radio system-related issues that the Town of Arkoma simply does not have the funds to repair," said Bobby Parker, the Town of Arkoma emergency management director. "We are down to two or three sirens out of eight that are reliable. With severe weather season already upon us and deadly tornadoes already occurring across the region, the need to raise money to perform even minimum repairs on the system is literally a life-and-death situation."
Tickets are available for a $10 donation and may be obtained from any AEA Foundation board member or by going online to www.aeafoundation.net or www.aeafoundation-april22dinner.eventbrite.com.
For additional information, contact Parker by telephone at (479) 461-1894 or by e-mail at info@aeafoundation.net.
