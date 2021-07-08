ARKOMA — The Arkoma First Responders’ Boots and Badges Blood Drive will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Arkoma City Hall, located at 1103 Main Street.
While walk-ins will be accepted, it is preferred that donors for either blood or convalescent plasma donations call to make appointments.
Appointments for donating blood may be made by calling (877) 340-8777 or visiting www.obi.org.
To make an appointment for convalescent plasma donations, call (888) 308-3924 or go e-mail to coviddonor@obi.org.
Appointments also can be made by calling or stopping by Arkoma City Hall.