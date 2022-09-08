breaking
Arkoma Police Chief, officers resign jobs Wednesday morning
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
Arkoma Police Department Chief John Buszek and two other officers resigned their jobs Wednesday morning as they submitted their resignations.
While the exact reason for Buszek and the other two officers to resign their commission has not been made public as of press time, one possibility is over a request for a salary increase for Arkoma P.D. officers.
