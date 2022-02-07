JOEL GAGE

A Sunday evening standoff in Arkoma ended at approximately 12:30-12:45 a.m. Monday with a suspect being taken into custody and placed inside the LeFlore County Detention Center.
LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry said that Joel Gage, 39 was taken into custody after about a seven- to eight-hour standoff inside an Arkoma residence.
Gage was arrested on one charge of first-degree murder as upon arrival to the Arkoma residence, his father, Jackie Gage, 58, was found deceased due to blunt-force trauma. The deceased was found outside his residence on Honey Farm Lane.
In the report released by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Monday afternoon, bond has been denied the suspect as of press time (Monday night).
On Monday morning, Derryberry said he had heard that the suspect might have a history of mental issues.
Derryberry said the first call received came at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, but it was not until the 7 p.m. call that the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department hit the scene. All total, Arkoma and Pocola police departments, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department, LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Oklahoma Highway Patrol Tactical Team, OSBI, the Oklahoma Game Wardens and the Medical Examiner.

