U-LOCK-IT FIRE

Signs of early Sunday morning's fire at U-Lock-It in Poteau can be seen Tuesday afternoon. Four storage units total that are owned by former Poteau Valley Improvement Authority Board Chairman Mick Lafevers were damaged by the fire, which the Poteau Police Department and Poteau Fire Department believe was arson.

PDN photo by David Seeley
Four storage units at U-Lock-It on North Broadway Avenue were severely damaged by fire early Sunday morning that appears to have been arson.
In a report sent to The Poteau Daily News on Tuesday afternoon by Poteau Police Department Assistant Chief Greg Russell, both the Poteau P.D. and Poteau Fire Department were dispatched to U-Lock-it at approximately 3:46 a.m. Sunday on a call of a structure fire.

Tags

Recommended for you