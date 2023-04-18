featured breaking
Arson likely suspected in Sunday morning fire at U-Lock-It (UPDATE WITH CORRECT REWARD AMOUNT)
- By David Seeley
-
- Updated
- Comments
Four storage units at U-Lock-It on North Broadway Avenue were severely damaged by fire early Sunday morning that appears to have been arson.
In a report sent to The Poteau Daily News on Tuesday afternoon by Poteau Police Department Assistant Chief Greg Russell, both the Poteau P.D. and Poteau Fire Department were dispatched to U-Lock-it at approximately 3:46 a.m. Sunday on a call of a structure fire.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- CASC swept at National Park College, ending six-game winning streak
- Poteau's Snyder signs with UAFS for cross-country
- Keota man loses life in Wednesday afternoon accident
- National Prescription Drug Takeback Day slated Saturday at Walmart, Talihina's Choctaw Nation Community Center
- Slow-pitch playoffs: nine area teams win district titles with Heavener beating Panama in rubber match
- Class A-B baseball playoffs: Cameron, Red Oak, BV win districts
- OKC Bombing Remembered with House Presentation
- Charles Stanley, influential Baptist preacher, dies at 90
Popular Content
Articles
- Slow-pitch playoffs: nine area teams win district titles with Heavener beating Panama in rubber match
- End of season college basketball stats for LeFlore County athletes
- Pocola celebrates second straight LeFlore County Slow-Pitch Tournament title
- Talihina man loses life in early Sunday morning accident
- Old Oklahoma prison gets second chance as new cadet training academy
- Class A-B baseball playoffs: Cameron, Red Oak, BV win districts
- Arson likely suspected in Sunday morning fire at U-Lock-It (UPDATE WITH CORRECT REWARD AMOUNT)
- Poteau baseball wins on road; Razorbacks win back-and-forth; more area baseball, softball
- 16th annual Eastern Oklahoma Agriculture Trade Show slated Saturday
- Fort Smith's Phantom Project will benefit Poteau
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.