Arson likely suspected in Sunday morning fire at U-Lock-It
- By David Seeley
Four storage units at U-Lock-It on North Broadway Avenue were severely damaged by fire early Sunday morning that appears to have been arson.
In a report sent to The Poteau Daily News on Tuesday afternoon by Poteau Police Department Assistant Chief Greg Russell, both the Poteau P.D. and Poteau Fire Department were dispatched to U-Lock-it at approximately 3:46 a.m. Sunday on a call of a structure fire.
