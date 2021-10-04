When Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages spoke to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin, one thing she mentioned was needing help at the 2021 Balloonfest, which will be Oct. 15-16.
“We’re like everybody else,” Wages said. “We can’t get help. In 2019, we had 450 volunteers (at Balloonfest). We haven’t even gotten 100 right now (as of Monday)."
Poteau Kiwanis Club member Susan Jenson also mentioned the same issue is the case with Saturday’s Oktoberfest, which will be from 1-9 p.m. She said for those interested in wanting to help to call LeFlore County Museum Director David Deaton at (918) 647-9330.