Benefit for Crystal Bohannon taking place Saturday in Second Chances Recovery parking lot
There will be a benefit for Crystal Bohannon taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Second Chances Recovery, located at 2312 North Broadway Avenue in Poteau.
Bohannon was diagnosed Stage 3 ovarian cancer and is currently undergoing radiation treatments daily and weekly chemotherapy treatments.
