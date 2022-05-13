MONROE — A benefit for Lawrence Urchison, a local resident battling Stage 4 brain cancer, will begin at noon Saturday at the Monroe Community Building.
A dinner that will have jambalaya, pulled pork and hand, along with Filipino food, will be served beginning at noon.
A pie auction will start at approximately 1 p.m., followed by a live performance at approximately 2 p.m. by Earl Hearon and the Sound of Country with special goes Sandra Coyle on the fiddle.

