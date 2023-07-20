it's time for the Poteau Daily News Best of 2023 awards, a year-long celebration of LeFlore County businesses.
We are excited to share our new contest format. The first phase of the contest, NOMINATIONS, is open. During this phase, readers can nominate all of their favorite LeFlore County businesses in various categories and subcategories. The nomination period will continue until 11:59 pm on Tuesday, August 1. Once the nomination period closes, no new nominees will be added to the ballot. Go to poteaudailynews.com/bestof2023 to nominate your favorite businesses today.