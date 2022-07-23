COVID symptoms left President Joe Biden with a raspy voice and cough as he met Friday via videoconference with his top economic team, but the president tried to strike a reassuring tone, declaring, “I feel much better than I sound.”

Later Friday, White House officials told reporters that Biden was working more than eight hours a day. His appetite hadn’t diminished — with Biden showing off an empty plate with some crumbs when speaking with his advisers — and he signed bills into law and took part in his daily intelligence briefings, albeit via phone.

