A bigfoot-like creature greets youth during  past Bigfoot Festival at Honobia.

Photo by Teresa Black Bradway

 

 

Bigfoot-like creature greets small fans.

Bigfoot fans, scholars and fun-seekers will gather at the Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, deep in Bigfoot country at the Kiamichi Mountains Christian Mission (Christ 40 acres), at Highway 144 and Indian Highway in Honobia.

They’ll explore what some call, “One of the greatest mysteries in history.”

