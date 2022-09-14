Bigfoot fans, scholars and fun-seekers will gather at the Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, deep in Bigfoot country at the Kiamichi Mountains Christian Mission (Christ 40 acres), at Highway 144 and Indian Highway in Honobia.
They’ll explore what some call, “One of the greatest mysteries in history.”
Those who dare to stay close to Bigfoot may camp in the wooded festival area. Details on fees and how to reserve a spot are on the website. Beware: some report strange howls, pinecones thrown at tents, wood knocks and suspected visits by a mysterious creature to at night.
The Bigfoot 5K Run will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 1, sponsored by Choctaw Nation. Preregister through the website or register that morning from 6:30-7:30 a.m.
Bigfoot momentos, T-shirts and crafts will be sold. To apply, vendors should e-mail to jollysafety@gmail.com.
Bigfoot-like creatures may appear to pose for photos with fans of all ages. Live music, face painting and a bouncy house are planned. A kid’s area is $5 per day per child.
Weather permitting, helicopter rides will be offered both days.
Another warning is given by the Honobia Bigfoot Organization. Come prepared! Bigfoot loves Honobia and the surrounding area because of its remoteness. There are no automated teller machines (ATMs). The closest gas station is 18 miles away. There is no Wifi, and your cell phone may not work here.
For those who know Oklahoma as rolling prairie, this area can be a shock. Honobia is an unincorporated community on the border of Pushmataha and LeFlore counties in the Kiamichi Mountains. The drive there involves tall pines, hair-pin curves and sheer drop-offs if you miss the road.
Located in the Choctaw Nation, the area is known for its beautiful forests and crystal-clear steams. Many in the area have deep ancestral roots to their tribe, and traditions are still alive today.
As darkness falls, Bigfoot encounters will be told around a campfire. Sightings have occurred in the Kiamichi Mountains and elsewhere in Oklahoma for years. Tellers may give reports without fear of eye rolls or Bigfoot shaming.
The Honobia Bigfoot Organization is a non-profit group that raises scholarships from the festival and donations. In 2021, it partnered with the Chahta Foundation which enabled it to give scholarships to high school graduates at Talihina, Buffalo Valley, Smithville, Clayton and Battiest. Since 2014, the group has given $56,925 to high school graduates headed to colleges and trade schools.