While the annual Bigfoot Festival takes place in Honobia, people can go to another LeFlore County town to see Bigfoot — sort of.Tanya Kordek, along with husband Charles, is setting up the Bigfoot Museum Art Gallery Gifts and More at the corner of Veterans Avenue and Dallas Street on the south end of Talihina.For right now, the museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. However, the hours may be extended.Some of the items visitors can see will include Maddie's 10-feet high Bigfoot."You'll see footprints," Kordek said. "You're going to see different posters that show pictures of Bigfoot or prints in the ground, read different scientists' stories of what they think they are — we have quite a few of those because they've experienced them and they're written what they've experienced. We have a hair sample, but we haven't gotten it analyzed."
featured
Bigfoot Museum Art Gallery Gifts and More getting set up in Talihina
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
Recommended for you
Latest News
- LeFlore County Historical Society among organizations to get grant
- Bigfoot Museum Art Gallery Gifts and More getting set up in Talihina
- OSDH reports no active cases in county, but Heavener sees 13th death
- 'Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans' happening Tuesday
- Oscars 2022: At a pugnacious Academy Awards, Apple’s feel-good “CODA” triumphs
- Panama woman loses life in motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon
- Five LeFlore County players make OGBCA All-State; two LC coaches receive high honors
- Whatever happened to working?
Popular Content
Articles
- CASC softball season cancellation: CASC releases statement
- Five LeFlore County players make OGBCA All-State; two LC coaches receive high honors
- Wister tops LCT Baseball seeding
- Wister baseball, softball in top five of rankings
- Poteau, Heavener baseball climb standings with twinbill sweeps
- Panama woman loses life in motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon
- District Attorney announces his retirement
- Poteau's Baker shares top defensive player honors, more NOAA basketball awards
- Remembering Spiro's Grammy-nominated writer, who passed in January
- 2021-22 Area basketball season records
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.