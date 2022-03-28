BIGFOOT
The Bigfoot Museum Art Gallery Gifts and More is opening at the corner of Veterans Avenue and Dallas Street on the south side of Talihina. Museum Co-Directors Charles and Tanya Kordek, far left and second from left, pose next to a Bigfoot replica made by “Bigfootin’ Female Friends of the South” member Barbara Maddie, center right with dog Ben. Sharing the moment are Maddie’s fellow members Heather Daigre, center left, and Christine Ewing, second from right, along with Kristin Hammit.
PDN photo by David Seeley
While the annual Bigfoot Festival takes place in Honobia, people can go to another LeFlore County town to see Bigfoot — sort of.
Tanya Kordek, along with husband Charles, is setting up the Bigfoot Museum Art Gallery Gifts and More at the corner of Veterans Avenue and Dallas Street on the south end of Talihina.
For right now, the museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. However, the hours may be extended.
Some of the items visitors can see will include Maddie's 10-feet high Bigfoot.
"You'll see footprints," Kordek said. "You're going to see different posters that show pictures of Bigfoot or prints in the ground, read different scientists' stories of what they think they are — we have quite a few of those because they've experienced them and they're written what they've experienced. We have a hair sample, but we haven't gotten it analyzed."

