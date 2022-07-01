The Oklahoma Blood Institute will have a blood drive inside its bloodmobile from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday out in the Walmart parking lot.
All successful blood donors will receive a free “Keep Rolling Along” summer T-shirt while supplies last and their choice of the following tickets:• One free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma.• One free ticket to Frontier City Theme Park.• Two free tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.“We continue to need blood donors and summertime brings additional challenges,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and chief executive officer of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We’re so thankful to our loyal summer partners for helping us reward those who make their summer a lifesaving one by donating blood for those in need.”Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.While walk-ins are accepted, making appointments are preferred.To make an appointment, go online to www.obi.org or call (877) 340-8777. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
