Oklaboma Blood Institute (OBI) will have a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on its bloodmobile in the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center parking lot.
Blood donors will have a choice of blue, orange or purple, “Happy To Be a Blood Donor” T-shirt featuring a smiley face, while supplies last.
Donors will also get one free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden. 
Appointments to give blood are not required but are recommended. Those wishing to make an appointment can call (877) 340-8777 or go online to www.obi.org.

Tags

Recommended for you