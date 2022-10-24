Get in the Halloween spirit with Oklahoma Blood Institute this October with its “Vein Drain” campaign!Join Carl Albert State College for a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Tuesday and Wednesday upstairs in the Costner-Ballentine Student Center.Successful blood donors will receive a free limited-edition, glow-in-in-the-dark “Save A Vampire” T-shirt!“Vein Drain is all about having fun with Halloween, but the reality is, every two seconds someone needs blood to survive,” said John Armitage, President and chief executive officer of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “With an hour of your time, you can save the lives of up to three patients facing trauma or ongoing treatment at our local hospitals.”Anyone who is healthy and ages 16 or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Area district standings, playoffs scenarios through Week 8
- Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
- Green Country Recovery Ranch making transition to 6:33 Recovery
- Blood drive slated Tuesday, Wednesday at CASC
- Mahomes’ three TDs lead Chiefs past 49ers
- Cowboys lean on defense in Prescott’s return, top Lions
- Prince, Stokes shine as Tulsa rallies past Temple
- Second-half defense enables Oklahoma State rally to beat Texas in homecoming game
Popular Content
Articles
- Three Georgia children lose lives in accident south of Big Cedar
- Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Aggressively Targeting Criminal Activity within the State’s Medical Marijuana Program
- Sample Ballots Available for the November 8, 2022 General Election
- Parker's sophomore year production virtually unmatched
- Needing crushing bounceback win, Poteau brings Sallisaw to town; Hall, Ramirez break down look ahead
- Five for Poteau on All-District 4A-8: Hackler makes Rookie of Year, Dill is Coach of Year
- Pirates regain tie atop district with big home win; Wolves earn first district win on homecoming night; more Week 8 football
- Area football district standings through Week 7 with notes on scenarios
- Panama beats Pocola for fifth straight win; Pirates' district streak ends; More Week 7 football
- Good Times Community Theater putting on 'Matilda the Musical' this week
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.