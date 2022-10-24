Get in the Halloween spirit with Oklahoma Blood Institute this October with its “Vein Drain” campaign!
Join Carl Albert State College for a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Tuesday and Wednesday upstairs in the Costner-Ballentine Student Center.
Successful blood donors will receive a free limited-edition, glow-in-in-the-dark “Save A Vampire” T-shirt!
“Vein Drain is all about having fun with Halloween, but the reality is, every two seconds someone needs blood to survive,” said John Armitage, President and chief executive officer of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “With an hour of your time, you can save the lives of up to three patients facing trauma or ongoing treatment at our local hospitals.”
Anyone who is healthy and ages 16 or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777.

