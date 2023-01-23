breaking
Blood drives coming Tuesday, Wednesday to CASC, next Monday to EOMC
There will be three days of blood drives in Poteau over the next week, all taking place on the Oklahoma Blood Institute's bloodmobile.
There will be a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Carl Albert State College, then one from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. next Monday at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center.
