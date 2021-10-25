There will be three local blood drives over a four-day period coming up in LeFlore County.
Carl Albert State College will have a two-day blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Ross and Artie Stivers Student Center.
The next Poteau Community Blood Drive will be from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
There also will be a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Walmart parking lot.
While walk-ins will be accepted, it is prefered that donors for either blood or convalescent plasma donations call to make appointments.
Appointments for donating blood may be made by calling (877) 340-8777 or visiting www.obi.org.
To make an appointment for convalescent plasma donations, call (888) 308-3924 or go e-mail to coviddonor@obi.org.