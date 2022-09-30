breaking
Blood drives coming up Saturday at Walmart, Oct. 7 at LeFlore County EMS
Get in the Halloween spirit with Oklahoma Blood Institute this October with its “Vein Drain” campaign!
Join Oklahoma Blood Institute for one of the following blood drives. Individuals ages 16 and older are urged to give blood at one of these locations:
