Blood drives happening Wednesday at CASC, Saturday at Walmart
There will be two Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives this week in Poteau.
The first one will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the OBI Bloodmobile at Carl Albert State College.
The second one will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, also in the OBI Bloodmobile, in the Walmart parking lot.
"We truly appreciate those who take the time out of their day to help others ‘live long and prosper, but the reality here on earth is that blood cannot be manufactured in a lab — it can only be given by our generous volunteer donors," OBI President and Chief Executive Officer John Armitage said. "Patients in local hospitals rely on blood transfusions throughout the year to fight cancer, blood disorders, other illnesses and injuries.”
Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed. It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs.
While walk-ins are welcome, it is preferred that donors make appointments by calling (877) 340-8777 or by going online to www.obi.org.
