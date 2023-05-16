Our Blood Institute (OBI) will hold the following blood drives:
 
  • Choctaw Casino Poteau; Wednesday, May 17, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
  • LeFlore County EMS; Friday, May 19, 12:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
 
 
Blood donors will receive a, “Happy To Be a Blood Donor” T-shirt featuring a smiley face, while supplies last.*
 
Donors will also get a choice of a voucher to either Science Museum Oklahoma City, Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor.
 
"What better way to spread a smile than by saving someone’s life through your blood donation," said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. "Our blood supply is an essential part of our health care system.”
 
Every two seconds, someone needs blood, a product that has no substitute and must be donated from volunteers just like you. It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs.
 
Our Blood Institute is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, with 16 donor centers across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, including five centers in Arkansas. OBI provides blood products for patients in more than 40 Arkansas hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances.
 
Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling OBI at (877) 340-8777 or visiting www.obi.org. One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives.

