Our Blood Institute (OBI) will hold the following blood drives:
- Choctaw Casino Poteau; Wednesday, May 17, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- LeFlore County EMS; Friday, May 19, 12:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.Blood donors will receive a, “Happy To Be a Blood Donor” T-shirt featuring a smiley face, while supplies last.*Donors will also get a choice of a voucher to either Science Museum Oklahoma City, Frontier City or Hurricane Harbor."What better way to spread a smile than by saving someone’s life through your blood donation," said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. "Our blood supply is an essential part of our health care system.”Every two seconds, someone needs blood, a product that has no substitute and must be donated from volunteers just like you. It takes approximately 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs.Our Blood Institute is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, with 16 donor centers across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, including five centers in Arkansas. OBI provides blood products for patients in more than 40 Arkansas hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances.Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling OBI at (877) 340-8777 or visiting www.obi.org. One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives.
breaking
Blood drives slated Wednesday at Choctaw Casino Poteau, Friday at LeFlore County EMS
-
- Updated
- Comments
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Blood drives slated Wednesday at Choctaw Casino Poteau, Friday at LeFlore County EMS
- Sports Maven: Looking at most efficient pitchers, high strikeout guys for 2023 season
- 2023 slow-pitch softball end-of-season records for LeFlore County area teams
- Choctaw Chief Gary Batton Stars in Episode of Netflix’s ‘Spirit Rangers’
- Congratulations 2023 Graduates
- 2023 baseball end-of-season records for LeFlore County area teams
- Oklahoma Broadband Tour coming to Poteau on Tuesday morning
- Getting the chance to greet Lucas, Mullin
Popular Content
Articles
- Eleven from area make slow-pitch All-State
- Track and field: Poteau girls 4x100 relay, Wister's Ollar win gold at state
- Spiro baseball shuts down OCS for first state tourney win in 10 years
- Baseball state tournament matchups for Wister, Spiro
- Wister Schools bond proposition fails to get 60 percent passage; Keota's PSO proposal passes unanimously
- Poteau Mayor selected to become OML VP
- Poteau High School commencement set for May 19
- Local individual can predict tornadoes faster than NWS thanks to his new creation
- Poteau man arrested in shooting incident Friday morning
- Eight from area make Native All-State
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.