Blood drives Tuesday, Wednesday at CASC's Costner-Ballentine Student Center
Oklahoma Blood Institute will have a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the Carl Albert State College Costner-Ballentine Student Center.
Donors will also get one free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.
