A Bokoshe man lost his life from a single-vehicle accident that happened Sept. 4 north of McCurtain.
According to the report filed by Haskell County Detachment of Troop C Trooper Charles Epley, Kenneth Mayhall, who was transported from the accident scene by Pafford Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Baptist Medical Center in Fort Smith, Ark., expired at 1 a.m. Thursday.
According to Epley's report, at 10:14 p.m. Sept. 4, Mayhall was driving his 1999 Ford Ranger Truck northbound on Oklahoma State Highway 26 a mile north of McCurtain when Mayhall lost control of his vehicle and departed the roadway to the right striking a ditch. The report said that Mayhall was driving at a high rate of speed in rainy conditions.
Epley's report said that Mayhall was wearing his seat belt and that the vehicle's airbags deployed.
Epley was assisted at the scene by Pafford EMS, the Haskell County Sheriff's Department and the McCurtain Fire Department.