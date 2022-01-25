A Bokoshe man lost his life in a two-automobile accident Monday afternoon in Big Cedar.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Cody Jackson, Bokoshe's Bradley Wolf, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which was the junction of U.S. 259 and Oklahoma State Highway 63 in Big Cedar.
According to Jackson's report, A 2005 Peterbuilt driven by Gerald Heifner, 49, of DeQueen, Ark., was traveling southbound on U.S. 259, while Wolf's vehicle, a 2019 Subaru, was traveling eastbound on Highway 63.
Jackson's report said that at approximately 1:18 p.m. Monday, Wolf failed to stop at the junction of U.S. 259 and Highway 63, thus pulling out in front of Heifner's vehicle. Wolf was pinned for four hours.
According to Jackson's report, the Medical Examiner's office was notified and Wolf's body was transported by Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home, Heavener.
Jackson's report said Heifner was transported by LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to Mena (Ark.) Regional Hospital with head, arm and trunk external injuries. As of press time, he was listed in stable condition.
According to Jackson's report, both vehicles were equipped with seat belts but neither driver was wearing them. Heifner's vehicle had air bags but did not deploy, but Wolf's vehicle not only had air bags but they were deployed.
Aiding Jackson at the scene were LeFlore County EMS, Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home, LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Fernando Cardenas, Troop S of Oklahoma Highway Patrol Size and Weights Division Troopers Today Perez and Steven Moreland, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department and Big Cedar and Haw Creek fire departments.