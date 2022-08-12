breaking
Bokoshe man loses life in motorcycle accident
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
A Bokoshe man lost his life in a motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon.
According to the report filed by LeFlore/Latimer County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Kyle Ward, Chad Sinclair, 30, of Bokoshe was on a 2012 Kawasaki motorcycle going westbound on Nubbin Ridge Road, about two miles north of Panama.
