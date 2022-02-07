breaking
Bond issues for Shady Point, Spiro, Smithville schools being voted on Tuesday
There will be three school districts whose patrons will vote today whether to approve bond issues.
Shady Point patrons will vote whether to approve a $570,000 bond to help raise funds to construct a safe room/classroom building, to help fund constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school building, to acquire school furniture, fixtures and equipment and to help fund acquiring and improving school sites.
Spiro citizens will vote whether to approve a $2,015,000 bond to help fund constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school building, to acquire school furniture, fixtures and equipment and to help fund acquiring and improving school sites.
The southern LeFlore County residents who are in the Smithville Public Schools district will vote whether to approve a $285,000 bond to help fund purchasing transportation equipment.
