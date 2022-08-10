breaking
Bookmobile coming to Patrick Lynch Library, Heavener Public Library on Thursday
The Southeastern Oklahoma Library System bookmobile will make its first stop at Poteau’s Patrick Lynch Public Library from 1-3 p.m. Thursday.
After making the stop at the Patrick Lynch Public Library, then it will make a stop at the Heavener Public Library from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday.
For more information call (918) 653-2870 or visit www.seolibraries.com.
