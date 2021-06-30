The Poteau First Responders’ Boots and Badges Blood Drive will be from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
All donors will receive special-edition Boots and Badges T-shirt and their choice of one free entry voucher to Frontier City Theme Park or Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City or two free entry vouchers to Safari Joe’s H20 Water and Adventure Park in Tulsa, to be redeemed at www.yourbloodinstitute.org.
While walk-ins are welcome, making appointments are preferred.
Appointments for donating blood may be made by calling (877) 340-8777 or visiting www.obi.org.
To make an appointment for convalescent plasma donations, call (888) 308-3924 or go e-mail to coviddonor@obi.org.