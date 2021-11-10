Pocola approved a pair of propositions for Pocola Public Schools while Carla Pride received the most votes to fill an unexpired term for the Town of Wister.
The elections have to be certified by the Election Board later this week.
The first Pocola bond issue, which passed 263 (60.8 percent) to 169 (39.1), was for a $600,000 building bond to renovate, repair and/or remodel existing school sites to include but not be limited to classrooms and sports facilities.
The second Pocola bond issue, which passed 290 (67.4) to 140 (32.5), was for a $500,000 transportation equipment bond to acquire three route buses, a wrapped activity bus and a wrapped minibus (people mover).
In the Wister race, Pride received 70 votes, or 51.85 percent of the votes. Gene Heflin received 41 votes or 30.3 percent and Billy H. Cullers finished with 24 votes or 17.7 percent.