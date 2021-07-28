There comes a point in someone’s life when he or she believes it’s time to begin a new chapter in their lives. That was the case with Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County Chief Executive Officer Arielle Perry.
Perry was hired at this month’s Poteau Public Schools Board of Education meeting as an art teacher.
“I think there’s a point where it’s time to hand over the baton, and maybe for me that’s right now,” Perry said. “I told the board in a couple of years if they are interested in me coming back, don’t hesitate to ask because I might consider it. I know I’ll miss it. I love this job. Maybe I’ll get it (the baton) back later.”
Since Perry enjoys working and teaching kids, becoming an art teacher will allow her to continue her passion.
“Moving into a teaching role I can still work with a lot of kids and have more community support being in the school (system),” she said. “I hope whoever takes my place will be able to build more community support than I’ve been able to do. I hope they’re able to keep us going in the right direction.”