LeFlore County Boys and Girls Club Chief Executive Officer Katy Upton shows an artist’s rendition of how the new facility, the old TrueValue Hardware Store on Clayton Avenue, will look like during her presentation to the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County Chief Executive Officer Katy Upton, who has been in her position since October, can't wait to get into its new building — the former TrueValue Hardware Store on Clayton Avenue across from the Poteau Police Department office and Poteau City Hall.
Upton told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin that Boys and Girls Club will get $400,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help defray the cost of getting the new building ready, but she said that the funds have to be used by Dec. 31, 2025. All state Boys and Girls Clubs were put into essentially one batch where the total amount of ARPA funds were handed out proportionately — thus the reason why the Boys and Girls Club of America only was able to get its hands on $400,000, which is currently being decided upon how to correctly disperse these funds.

