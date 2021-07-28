Sometimes the “little guy” gets the wins and awards, like David slaying Goliath. The Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County likely feels the same way. The local organization was awarded with the Organization of the Year in the state of Oklahoma.
“We are part of the Oklahoma Alliance of Boys and Girls Club,” Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County Chief Executive Officer Arielle Perry said. “They awarded us the Organization of the Year. There are a lot. There’s like 40 something (Boys and Girls Clubs in Oklahoma). Basically, it’s for all of our advocacy that we’ve done for our youth."