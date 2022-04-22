BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB of LeFLORE COUNTY PURCHASE NEW HOME
The Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County board members stand in front of its newly-purchased home, the former TrueValue Hardware Store at 101 Clayton Avenue. Sharing the moment are, from left, Boys and Girls Club board member Lance Hammon, new Boys and Girls Club Chief Executive Officer Justin Benson and board members Grant Breeding, Marc Willis, Nick Grant and Don Johnston Jr.
Photo Courtesy Don Johnston Jr./Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County
The Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County completed the purchasing process of its new home — the former TrueValue Hardware Store at 101 Clayton Avenue, moving about two blocks west from its current location in the 300 block of Clayton Avenue.
The goal now is to raise several hundred thousands of dollars to do a major remolded to serve the club's needs to continue and increase its efforts to support of the youth and families of LeFlore County.
The first fundraising campaign will be a color run May 21. The color run will start and end at the new home at 101 Clayton Avenue. The run will pass by its former home to showcase how small, old and limiting that location was with the local community.

