Boys and Girls Club purchase new home last week
The Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County completed the purchasing process of its new home — the former TrueValue Hardware Store at 101 Clayton Avenue, moving about two blocks west from its current location in the 300 block of Clayton Avenue.
The goal now is to raise several hundred thousands of dollars to do a major remolded to serve the club's needs to continue and increase its efforts to support of the youth and families of LeFlore County.
The first fundraising campaign will be a color run May 21. The color run will start and end at the new home at 101 Clayton Avenue. The run will pass by its former home to showcase how small, old and limiting that location was with the local community.
