Breast cancer stamps still available at Poteau Post Office
Breast cancer stamps are still available for purchasing at the Poteau Post Office. The final days of October are now here, and it’s a close race to what post office in the Post Office Operation Manager (POOM) area is going to sell the most stamps.
Coweta and Henryetta are two of the post office locations that have had high sales of breast cancer stamps, along with Poteau. While it’s not a 100-percent certainty, a trophy for the most Breast Cancer stamps sold could be in the works that will be passed around to the winning post office each year beginning this year.
