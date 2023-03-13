JOSH BRECHEEN TOWN HALL MEETING
United States Congressional Second District Rep. Josh Brecheen had a town meeting Monday afternoon at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Newly-elected Congressional District 2 Rep. Josh Brecheen had a town meeting Monday afternoon at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
The biggest concern he stared with the nearly 200 people in attendance was about the need to cut spending.

Recommended for you