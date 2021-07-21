A Broken Bow female was injured in a single-automobile accident late Tuesday afternoon south of Hodgen.
According to Latimer County Detachment of Troop D Trooper David Vasquez's report, Robyn Peary, 47, of Broken Bow, was driving her 2016 Mazda south of Hodgen on U.S. 59-270.
Vasquez's report said that at approximately 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, Peary's Mazda, which was traveling northbound, ran off the right side of the roadway approximately 11.5 miles south of Hodgen. After the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, it struck a bridge embankment.
According to Vasquez's report, Peary was transported by Air Evac to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with head, trunk-internal, trunk-external, arm and leg injuries. She was listed in stable condition.
Vasquez's report said both the Peary's condition and the cause of the accident are still being investigated. Peary was not wearing her seat belt, but the airbags did deploy.
Aiding Vasquez at the accident site were Air Evac, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department, LeFlore County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Haw Creek Fire Department.