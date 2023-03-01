breaking
Budget Board approves $120,000 allocation to LCDC fund to help handle payroll until end of fiscal year in June
- By David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
After about a 25-minute discussion, the LeFlore County Budget Board approved a $120,000 funds allocation from the county general fund to the LeFlore County Detention Center/Jail 1A account so LCDC Administrator Dan Carter can make payroll for the final four months of the fiscal year — March through June.
The initial suggestion by LeFlore County Clerk and Board Secretary Kelli Ford was for $100,000, but LeFlore County Treasurer April Caughern thought it might be better to do the allocation on a monthly basis. However, Ford said that it would make things easier if there was just the one-time allocation.
