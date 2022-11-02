breaking
Budget Board approves end-of-month appropriations; burn ban lifted
The LeFlore County Budget Board approved the end-of-month October appropriations during its meeting Tuesday morning at the LeFlore County Court House.
Just prior to the board meeting, the LeFlore County Erroneous Tax Board met, in which it approved 10 erroneous assessments with no taxpayers present to discuss their case(s) further.
