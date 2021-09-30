The LeFlore County Budget Board approved the final county budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in its Thursday morning meeting at the LeFlore County Court House.
The budget breakdown is as follows:
• LeFlore County Sheriff — $1,123,954.72.
• LeFlore County Treasurer — $277,712.56.
• LeFlore County Commissioners — $176,137.68.
• LeFlore County Detention Center — $200,000.
• Oklahoma State University Extension Office — $96,500.
• LeFlore County Emergency Management — $58,500.
• LeFlore County Clerk — $350,512.56.
• LeFlore County Assessor — $162,800.
• LeFlore County Court Clerk — $390,853.84.
• Charity — $250.
• General Government — $3,552,043.25.
• LeFlore County Audit — $28,000.
• LeFlore County Election Board — $163,173.80.
• Excise Board — $6,100.
• Interest on Warrants — $$7,234,338.41.
When the Budget Board met July 30, it approved an estimated fiscal year 2021-22 budget. Those figures per item were less than what ended up being budgeted in all areas except Charity, the LeFlore County Audit, the LeFlore County Election Board and the Excise Board as those four areas' budgets were the same amount as what was approved in the July 30 meeting.
The only tweaking done on any of the major budgets took place with the LeFlore County Emergency Management's budget in which $1 was split halfway by giving 50 cents for travel expenses and capital outlay.
The board also approved the LeFlore County Assessor revaluation budget for schools at $617,800. That, too, was a higher amount than what it was approved for on July 30 — which was approved for an estimated $605,100. There were none of the 17 county schools were represented at Thursday morning's meeting to share any concerns.
The board also approved the end-of-month appropriations.