Poteau is about ready to welcome a new store to town next week.
Burkes Outlet is going to be in the same location as the former Stage store was on North Broadway Avenue near Atwood’s. One of Burkes Outlet’s supervisors, Betsy Hall, explained while places like Poteau is where Burkes Outlet wishes to place stores.
“Burkes Outlet is really big on wanting to come to the small towns and provide jobs and employment,” Hall told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club at the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. “They choose small towns because we know the impact that it will have in helping provide jobs. We (at the Poteau store) employ 25.”
The store’s operating hours will be Sundays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. There was planned a “soft opening” at 9 a.m. Monday, but due to circumstances beyond Burkes Outlet’s control, that won’t happen now until 9 a.m. Wednesday. The grand opening will be at 9 a.m. Thursday.