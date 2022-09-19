breaking
Burn ban back in effect for LeFlore County
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
The LeFlore County Commissioners approved a resolution to put a burn ban in place for at least a week for LeFlore County during the board's weekly meeting Monday morning at the LeFlore County Court House.
In other matters, the County Commissioners approved a petition to change the name of LeFlore County Consolidated Rural Water District (RWD) 1 to LeFlore County Consolidated RWD 12 to avoid confusion with LeFlore County RWD District 1, which is a totally different district.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- OPCA shares importance of traditional values with Kiwanis Club
- Burn ban back in effect for LeFlore County
- Tulsa routs Jacksonville State
- Maher kick lifts Rush, Cowboys over Burrow, Bengals
- OSU Cowboys corral UAPB Golden Lions
- No. 6 OU routs Huskers 49-14 in 1st game after Frost firing
- County Commissioners to meet Monday morning
- Arkansas comes back to beat Missouri State, former HC Petrino
Popular Content
Articles
- Howe rallies to claim first seat in 2022 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tourney Final
- Comebacks, upset mark LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament Day 1
- Pocola wins four games on final day for sixth straight LCT Fast-Pitch title
- 2022 LeFlore County High School Fast-Pitch Tournament bracket
- Celebration of Life for late chiropractor set Friday afternoon
- Man shot during altercation at dispensary
- New LeFlore County Court Clerk has things off and running in her office
- Poteau, Panama, Keota earn Week 3 wins
- Talihina female loses life in accident in Lequire (UPDATE)
- Man of the Woods: Horn, Dunigan win TNJ Classic; Dugan, Riley win TNJ Team of Year
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.