The LeFlore County Commissioners approved a resolution to put a burn ban in place for at least a week for LeFlore County during the board's weekly meeting Monday morning at the LeFlore County Court House.
In other matters, the County Commissioners approved a petition to change the name of LeFlore County Consolidated Rural Water District (RWD) 1 to LeFlore County Consolidated RWD 12 to avoid confusion with LeFlore County RWD District 1, which is a totally different district.

Tags

Recommended for you